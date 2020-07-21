Watch: A ‘wall of mothers’ was formed by women to protect protestors from federal officers in the US
Portland, Oregon has become a flashpoint of police violence.
Mothers in Portland, Oregon in the US formed a “wall of moms” over the weekend to protect the demonstrators protesting against the death of George Floyd and rampant racism in the country from action by federal officers, CBS News reported.
Videos of the women standing arm-in-arm and chanting “Feds stay clear, the moms are here” were widely circulated on social media.
The Trump administration sent federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security to Portland in an attempt to curb the protests in the city, CNN reported. Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler criticised the move. Women at the protest also alleged that they were teargassed by the police, the report added.
