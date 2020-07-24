Around the Web ‘What am I wearing?’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts to her Femina Miss India videos from 2000 ‘What is this crown of thorns on my head? Did I think I was Jesus?!’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began... If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. 😅 #20in2020 @missindiaorg A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 23, 2020 at 2:07pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Miss India Priyanka Chopra Print