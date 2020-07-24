Watch: Woman selling vegetables in Indore claims to hold a PhD in material sciences
Raisa Ansari has alleged that she cannot get a job because of her religion.
A video of vegetable seller Raisa Ansari in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore protesting against the municipal corporation has gone viral on social media. Ansari claims to have a PhD in material sciences.
Ansari has alleged that municipal officers in the area were harassing the vegetable sellers and not letting them conduct business smoothly, NDTV reported. When asked about considering better job prospects given her academic qualification, she told NDTV, “No institutions, no colleges are ready to give jobs to Muslims or members of other communities.”
Ansari said that she completed her PhD in March 2011 from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.