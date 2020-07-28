@ChouhanShivraj washing my clothes because #COVID19 patients can't give their clothes for washing.I had a surgery on my hand. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn't able to clench my fist. Now I am able to do so @ndtv @ndtvindia #coronavirus #COVID19UPDATE pic.twitter.com/5EbkljGjEG — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 28, 2020

In a new video posted on social media, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he is washing his own clothes and making tea for himself.

“I had surgery a few days ago, I was unable to clench my fist after that despite multiple physiotherapy sessions,” Chouhan said. “But now, since I have been washing my clothes on my own, my hand has become better.”

Chouhan said on Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal.