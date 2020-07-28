Viral Video Video: Actor Anushka Sharma posts throwback to when someone touching your face was ‘so relaxing’ Only a few months ago, but feels like years. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago View this post on Instagram #Throwback to the time when someone touching your face was relaxing . @sandhyashekar doing her customary massages before she starts make-up & @georgiougabriel doing his customary sermons in the background 😆. A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 27, 2020 at 4:18am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood Coronavirus Anushka Sharma Print