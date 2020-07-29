Around the Web Watch: Five French-made Rafale fighter jets, escorted by two Sukhoi SU30 MKIs, enter Indian airspace The video was posted on Twitter by the official handle of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space.@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/djpt16OqVd— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 29, 2020 Also readFive Rafale jets enter Indian airspace, to land in Haryana Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rafale Indian Air Force Read Comments Print