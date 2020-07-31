A true baptism of fire for Constable Yogendra Rathi of @sambhalpolice !



His indomitable courage saved a priest’s hut from getting engulfed in fire. #AngelsInKhaki 🙏#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/LRZIS1J3do — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) July 29, 2020

Constable Yogendra Rathi of Uttar Pradesh Police in Sambhal became an overnight hero after he doused an LPG cylinder fire with little help from others.

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by Additional Superintendent of UP Police Rahul Srivastav. The incident reportedly took place at a priest’s house.

In the video, Rathi can be seen using a wet blanket to put the fire out. He completed the operation single-handedly.