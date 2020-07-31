Around the Web Watch: Rhea Chakraborty issues brief statement against allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput case ‘I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers.’ Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago 👉 @Tweet2Rhea issues video statement on Sushant Singh Rajput👉Teart eyed Rhea says, 'horrible things being said about me by TV News channels'👉First some working in these news channels forced Sushant to die and they are now doing the same to Rhea. Disgusting language! 👇 pic.twitter.com/Vc3UWZMjfK— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) July 31, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput Read Comments Print