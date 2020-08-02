Viral Video Watch: Child artiste recites heartbreaking poem ‘Do not stand at my grave and weep’ The recitation of Mary Elizabeth Frye’s poem by Abdullah Kashani from Uttar Pradesh was posted on Instagram. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago View this post on Instagram "Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep” by Mary Elizabeth Frye Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning’s hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die. A post shared by Abdullah F Kashani (@abdullah.kashani) on Aug 1, 2020 at 7:05am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Poetry Viral video Read Comments Print