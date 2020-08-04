View this post on Instagram

The monsoon showers have been consistent, and it calls for something that’s simple, quick, & filling. This Simple Chicken Curry recipe was shot much before the lockdown was announced (pre-shot 6 months ago!), while I have chosen to accept vegetarianism completely. I didn't have the heart to waste this recipe... so before you jump to conclusions (I request you to not) all those who do eat and who subscribe to my channel... do try this simple dish at home, as it’s easy to make. If you’re a vegetarian or don’t eat chicken, you could replace the chicken with soya chunks, potatoes, and peas. If you have any better suggestions, please send it to us. What would you replace chicken with? Any ideas🍽💡 . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday #monsoon #healthyeating #recipeoftheweek #quarantinelife #eatright