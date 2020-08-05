View this post on Instagram

Knokken bij @klm ! Exclusieve video @michighclub 🎧 Dronken Britse passagier - hij dronk flessen Grey Goose wodka - zorgt voor onveilige situatie op vlucht naar Ibiza. Hij en een vriend daagden andere passagiers uit tijdens de vlucht en weigerden mondkapjes te dragen 🏖✈️😷 2 arrestaties. Panic and violent brawl! Unruly British passenger on board KLM flight to Ibiza, he had been drinking Grey Goose @greygoose vodka. They refused to wear facemasks and their behavior towards other passengers was hostile. 2 arrests were made. #klm #Royaldutchairlines #airlines #airline #passenger #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVID #incident #aviation #fight #fighting #unrulypassenger #facemask #avgeek #aviation #aviationdaily