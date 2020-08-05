Around the Web Watch: Violent fight erupts in aircraft after a few passengers refuse to wear face-masks The incident took place on a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Ibiza. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram Knokken bij @klm ! Exclusieve video @michighclub 🎧 Dronken Britse passagier - hij dronk flessen Grey Goose wodka - zorgt voor onveilige situatie op vlucht naar Ibiza. Hij en een vriend daagden andere passagiers uit tijdens de vlucht en weigerden mondkapjes te dragen 🏖✈️😷 2 arrestaties. Panic and violent brawl! Unruly British passenger on board KLM flight to Ibiza, he had been drinking Grey Goose @greygoose vodka. They refused to wear facemasks and their behavior towards other passengers was hostile. 2 arrests were made. #klm #Royaldutchairlines #airlines #airline #passenger #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVID #incident #aviation #fight #fighting #unrulypassenger #facemask #avgeek #aviation #aviationdaily A post shared by The Mic High Club (@michighclub) on Aug 2, 2020 at 12:27am PDT View this post on Instagram Nog een exclusieve video van @michighclub ! De Britse vechtersbaas die ging matten aan boord @klm 737 naar Ibiza - en weigerde mondkapje te dragen @greygoose wodka dronk en passagiers lastig viel - wordt gearresteerd door @guardiacivilesp Another exclusive video! The British man who caused a brawl aboard @klm flight to Ibiza - he and his friend refused to wear a face mask and bothered other passengers - was arrested by Guardia Civil #aviation #avgeek #klm #incident #unrulypassenger #drunk #uproar #fight #fighting #covid #facemask #coronavirus #police #safety #police #guardiacivil #ibiza A post shared by The Mic High Club (@michighclub) on Aug 2, 2020 at 7:38am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus plane masks Read Comments Print