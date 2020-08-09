Beirut resident Edmond Khnaisser’s wife Emanuelle had just been wheeled into the labour ward of St George’s Hospital in the city when the deadly blast struck the city on Tuesday.

The blast shattered the glass windows and instruments in the room where Emanuelle was supposed to give birth, Khnaisser told BBC. She gave birth to a boy an hour-and-a-half after the explosion. The boy was named George.

Khnaisser said that he helped get the doctors and nurses out of the affected area after removing his wife from there who was “covered in glass”. Both the mother and the baby are reportedly doing well.