Viral Video Watch: Sushmita Sen posts a video of her daughters rain-dancing to Taylor Swift during the lockdown ‘Locked down..sealed in...and yet the spirit dances in the rain!!’ Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram #familia 💋🤗❤️ capturing moments of abandonment!!😄💝💃🏻🎵 locked down..sealed in...and yet the spirit dances in the rain!! #truefreedom #highspirits #happyvibes #simple 🤗❤️😍 #sharing #thisfeeling #happyjanmashtami #duggadugga 🌈🌻😁 Picture of @rohmanshawl shot by #yourstruly 😉😁 I love you guys!!! A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Aug 11, 2020 at 6:41am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sushmita Sen Bollywood Lockdown Read Comments Print