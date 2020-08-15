Around the Web Watch: Here’s how to play India’s national anthem on your phone keypad. Well, almost Happy Independence Day! Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago A new type of instrument and the very strong and proud National Anthem of India...🇮🇳🇮🇳[SOUND ON]#WelcomeRafale@PMOIndia @PurvaSawji @narendramodi sir.. @Dev_Fadnavis sir.. @NatGeo #NationalAnthem #ilovemyindia #janaganamana #PMOIndia #music #JaiHind #Patriotism #nashik pic.twitter.com/DGs2mc4n55— Ishaan Amit (@lazy_grapher198) July 30, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. National Anthem Independence Day phone Read Comments Print