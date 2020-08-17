No one wishes to leave their loving home. But sometimes we need to take the tough decision.

Lifting of Kaleshwaram gates increased inflow of Godavari river& flooding villages in Eturunagaram & Mangapet mandals. Requested people to leave their homes to a safety shelter arranged. pic.twitter.com/O3WpQMWxVM — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) August 15, 2020

In a video that has been widely circulated on Twitter, Telangana Assembly member Seethakka is seen standing outside a house in a village in her constituency, urging the residents to evacuate the rain-hit areas and move to safer places. The MLA visited Eturnagaram, Vajedu and Mangapeta villages on Saturday, The News Minute reported.

“We are all with you here. We learnt that about 9.6 lakhs cusecs of water has been released from the Kaleshwaram project, and the gates have been lifted, which will result in floods. Earlier, we were given warnings about flood-like situations, but today, we were not warned until the flood reached some places. So please evacuate as soon as possible,” Seethakka was quoted as saying.

Parts of Telangana have received excessive rainfall in the past one week, causing water bodies to overflow.