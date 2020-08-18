Last evening ,a woman was found with her face and throat slashed in west UP’s Meerut . Locals in the area called the cops ,but also continued filming her till they arrived .An important appeal from the @meerutpolice ‘s Avinash Pandey - please don’t film , take the person to hosp pic.twitter.com/5ueC93dEDi — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 18, 2020

In a video appeal, Meerut Police officer Avinash Pandey has urged citizens not to waste any time in taking an injured person to the hospital.

The appeal was issued after a woman was found with her face and throat slashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday, and locals shot videos of her on their phones while waiting for the police to arrive, NDTV reported.

The woman was reportedly attacked by her relatives and is said to be stable.