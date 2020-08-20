Hear out the @swiggy_in delivery executive explaining why he is protesting. pic.twitter.com/OwQhmVD5fn — AIGWU - All India Gig Workers Union (@aigwu_union) August 19, 2020

Food delivery executives at Swiggy have been holding protests in many cities, including Chennai and Hyderabad, over the rollback of incentives they were previously eligible for, for nearly a week, according to The News Minute.

The Chennai protests began on August 14 after the food delivery app reportedly withdrew 20 incentives that workers had previously been provided if they met performance criteria, The Wire reported. A Hyderabad delivery executive reportedly pleaded with Swiggy not to change rules at a time when work is scarce, especially since they are delivering food for Covid-19 patients as well.

As part of Swiggy’s new policy, delivery workers’ order fee has also been reduced to Rs 15 per order from Rs 35, according to the New Indian Express.

here's the swiggy workers' strike video with translated captions, pls amplify! pic.twitter.com/VvXtGJISYg — ☕️🐛 (@theleafemoji) August 18, 2020