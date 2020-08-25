Viral Video Watch: Music producer Yashraj Mukhate’s hilarious video turns a TV show dialogue into rap Strangely, rap seems to be the perfect soundtrack for the high drama of the series. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago View this post on Instagram First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️ #dialoguewithbeats #kokilaben #gopibahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate) on Aug 20, 2020 at 8:51am PDT I dont think that I can ever cook chane in cooker again in my life without thinking about this. 🤣 https://t.co/doFqYxli1S— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 24, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Comedy Music Viral video TV Print