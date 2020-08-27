Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, declared on Tuesday that the number of Muslims appearing for and clearing UPSC exams recently had “suddenly” risen, asking viewers, “How has the number of Muslim IPS (Indian Police Service) and IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers increased recently? What will happen if ‘Jamia ke jihadi’ rose to positions of authority in the country?”

Chavanke is known for stoking communal tensions and inciting religious violence, as well as his widespread misinformation campaigns.

Claiming the existence of different form of “jihad” is a regular feature with right wing ideologues, who have in the past conjured up a variety of such conspiracies, including cow, organ, lift, and cab jihad.

The IPS Association has tweeted condemning Sudarshan TV for its “communal and irresponsible piece of journalism”.

A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV.



We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) August 27, 2020

RTI activist Saket Ghokhale tweeted that he is in the process of filing a complaint against the news channel editor.