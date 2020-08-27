‘UPSC Jihad’: Sudarshan News head claims ‘sudden’ increase in Muslims clearing civil services exams
‘How has the number of Muslims in IPS, IAS suddenly increased?’
Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, declared on Tuesday that the number of Muslims appearing for and clearing UPSC exams recently had “suddenly” risen, asking viewers, “How has the number of Muslim IPS (Indian Police Service) and IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers increased recently? What will happen if ‘Jamia ke jihadi’ rose to positions of authority in the country?”
Chavanke is known for stoking communal tensions and inciting religious violence, as well as his widespread misinformation campaigns.
Claiming the existence of different form of “jihad” is a regular feature with right wing ideologues, who have in the past conjured up a variety of such conspiracies, including cow, organ, lift, and cab jihad.
The IPS Association has tweeted condemning Sudarshan TV for its “communal and irresponsible piece of journalism”.
RTI activist Saket Ghokhale tweeted that he is in the process of filing a complaint against the news channel editor.