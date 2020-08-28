Viral Video Watch: Young boy sings Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Scarborough Fair’ and ‘Sound of Silence’ with dad Surely Paul and Art will approve. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago View this post on Instagram As if those four note chords weren’t enough! Lost a tooth, gained some sibilance! @bigfoot_guitars, feels like the guitar finally approves of my ownership :) . . . . . . . . . . . #ishaansings #gauravchintamani #paulsimon #artgarfunkel #simonandgarfunkel #scarboroughfair #coversongs #folksong #acoustic #acousticguitar #bigfootguitars #quarantine #scarborough #lockdownsessions #kidinquarantine #startthemyoung @priprimatt @paulsimonofficial A post shared by Gaurav Chintamani (@gaurav_chintamani) on Aug 17, 2020 at 11:03pm PDT View this post on Instagram His response to, “let me have my coffee, be silent!” Dude has an attitude. . . . . . . . . . #ishaansings #paulsimon #simonandgarfunkle #soundofsilence #acousticguitar #bigfootguitars #gauravchintamani #classic #coversongs #acousticguitars #coffeefirst #startthemyoung #quarantine #quarantinesinging #lockdown #lockdownsessions @priprimatt A post shared by Gaurav Chintamani (@gaurav_chintamani) on Aug 8, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music children Read Comments Print