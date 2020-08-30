Viral Video Watch: Lightning strikes at a distance as groom cracks a joke about 2020 during a wedding The wedding was underway in Massachusetts, United States. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram Turn on the sound for this one. Mother nature has one wry sense of humor. Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started! A post shared by Aaron Sawitsky (@asawitsky) on Aug 23, 2020 at 7:59am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video wedding Read Comments Print