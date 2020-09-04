Viral Video Watch: Larro the baby elephant has learnt how to use her trunk to drink water The video was filmed by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. Scroll Staff An hour ago For a long time (as is normal with baby #elephants) orphan Larro struggled to use her trunk to drink. But now, she’s totally mastered the art and does it with aplomb! She’s 2 years old and in the care of our Nursery: https://t.co/kGyVI7OROI pic.twitter.com/Z3MHSQC4Hq— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 3, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant Viral video Read Comments Print