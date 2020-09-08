‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’: Viewers pour scorn on the song for undertones of colourism
The song features actors Ananya Panday and Ishan Khatter.
The song “Beyonce Sharma Jayegi” from a forthcoming film, featuring Ananya Panday and Ishan Khatter, was released on Monday. Social media users wasted no time to point out that the song is an attack on dark-skinned people and promotes colourism. The line “tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jayegi” which translates to “Your fair skin will make Beyonce shy”.
Here are a few reactions to the song as seen on Twitter.