Around the Web ‘Having fun in the name of Indian Matchmaking’: Watch Mrs Janaki’s hilarious take on the show ‘[Seema Taparia] went from Bombay to the US...My honeymoon was in ‘Besi’, Besant Nagar [in Chennai]. They didn’t even serve a schundal [chana].’ Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago View this post on Instagram Hello friends! This is a video you guys asked for. Mrs.Janaki watched #indianmatchmaking just for this and #primeday just made things worse for her. Do watch the video - share if you like it. Koothadichify and Enjoy life ❤️ . This is not a promotion for @netflix_in or @primevideoin 😂 . . . . #mrsjanaki #mrsjanakihusband #mrsjanakicomedy #theabishekkumar #janakicomedy #koothadichify #enjoylife #netflix #netflixandchill #dark #darkseries #sima #simaaunty #amazon #primeday #amazonprime #notapromotion #ok #bye A post shared by Abishek Kumar (@theabishekkumar) on Aug 7, 2020 at 8:33am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Comedy marriage Read Comments Print