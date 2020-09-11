View this post on Instagram

عايلة انصالة شكرا لكم على حبكم!! شكرا لانكم جزء من حياتنا، قصتنا و كل شي نسويه! We love you! ITS A BOY🙏 @emaardubai @burjkhalifa @mydubai @thedubaimall @namshi thank you for welcoming us here, being a part of our family, and most importantly this amazing surprise! Too much love❤️ #الحمدلله #thankyouEmaar #biggestbabyrevealever #anasalaBKReveal