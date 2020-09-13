Around the Web ‘You and your chamcha can talk’: Sambit Patra. ‘How dare you’: Rajdeep Sardesai. On live TV The BJP spokesperson sparked a full-blown shouting match with the news anchor. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Finally Sambit patra ji lost his cool 😂 maine socha kaan ke neeche denge Bunty ko pic.twitter.com/88RF1KRH1O— #AllLivesMatter (@ExSecular) September 12, 2020 Watch the full debate here. Play Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sambit Patra Rajdeep Sardesai Read Comments Print