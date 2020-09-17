Around the Web Watch: Incredible scenes of a flooded Hyderabad after torrential rain Many areas of the city were inundated on Wednesday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rain battered Hyderabad Roads flooded, vehicles washed away as heavy rainfall throws life out of gear* Two people (Carpenters) killed when then took shelter at lord shiva temple Medipally. The wall collapsed and two of them died @HiHyderabad @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/hYTbSN5b8m— Lokesh journo (@Lokeshpaila) September 17, 2020 What Hyderabad looked like today after heavy rain: pic.twitter.com/PwHn0Qb2JT— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 16, 2020 Rains in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. People Wade through rain water. @KrishnaRaoCHVM @XpressHyderabad @shibasahu2012 @Raj_TNIE pic.twitter.com/BqfLH3ltoP— R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) September 16, 2020 Worst experience of life, just reached home after 2 hours, heavy rain lashes #Hyderabad Drainage system should be more better. Please look into this. Video of #tolichowki Hyderabad. @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @arvindkumar_ias @GHMCOnline @HiHyderabad @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/PUQkYMEHNf— Mohammed Farzan Ahmed (@FarzanAhmedHyd) September 16, 2020 River flowing in our lane after heavy rain in Hyderabad.#HyderabadRains #rain #hyderabad #Telangana pic.twitter.com/pcyvBbKcSU— Najma Haleem (@HaleemNajma) September 16, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad flood Read Comments Print