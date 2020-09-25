Around the Web Watch this mesmerising performance by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam from 2019 The celebrated singer, actor, and music director died on Friday in Chennai at the age of 74. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago இசைக்கு பேரிழப்பு.. என்றும் உங்கள் குரல் எங்கள் இதயங்களில்.. pic.twitter.com/h26digO14h— Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) September 25, 2020 ReadVeteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 singer Read Comments Print