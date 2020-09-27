It has been pouring in Meghalaya since September 22. Hills have turned into massive scale waterfalls pic.twitter.com/NgV3y7b9dt — Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) September 26, 2020

Incessant rainfall in Meghalaya has killed at least 13 people since September 22, The Indian Express reported.

A total of 985 people in 37 villages across East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts have been affected by continuous heavy rainfall in the state, a report by the State Disaster Management Authority said.

Two women cricketers lost their lives in a landslide on Friday in lower Lumparing Dhobi Ghat of Laban area, East Khasi Hills district. “Two bodies – that of Razia Ahmed and Feroza Khan – were retrieved from the debris, while three others remained missing. Rescue efforts are on to find them,” district Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo was quoted as saying.

The rainfall caused flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state, leading to widespread damage.