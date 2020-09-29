View this post on Instagram

Wrote this standup bit for the inaugural Screenwriters Association Awards 2020 (organized by @swaindiaorg) that happened yesterday. My first experience performing at home. . . . Not too keen to do zoom shows yet - as I feel the performer and the audience experience is much diminished and is no match to the live gig - but this kinda setup could be a way forward. Performing in a controlled environment, with decent sound, and professional editing. . . It still is a different ball game and the real fun is on stage only. But dil ke behlaane ko Ghalib, ye format achha hai. . . . Credits - Shot by: Raj Kumari Edited by: @abhishekbhutwani Sound by: Sreejith Menon Created for: The Screenwriters Association