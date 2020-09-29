Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag. pic.twitter.com/pVZTEBXyL3 — WebMD (@WebMD) September 27, 2020

A social media video (above) claiming to be a recipe for “chai latte” – a spinoff of the popular Indian beverage masala chai that has gained popularity in the West due to its health benefits – has evoked disdain from the Indian subcontinent. From calling it a “blasphemy” to comparing it to the United States politician of Indian-origin Nikki Haley, Twitter users are not holding back. Here is how a few of them reacted.

This is the Nikki Haley of Chai https://t.co/hVwBT7Sfe8 — Dhaya (@DhayaLive) September 29, 2020

Let us keep our nice things to ourselves please. What is this blasphemy 🤯 https://t.co/r9Zrd5qJfu — Namrata Sadhvani (@NamrataSadhvani) September 29, 2020

I don't know if I should laugh or cry or write to my local politician about this monstrosity https://t.co/ZnemgdPgum — Shivani Thombare (@sth0mbare) September 29, 2020