Around the Web Watch: Scenes from deadly new wildfires in California The Glass Fire burned one acre every five seconds as it doubled in size, according to CNN. Lead plane and tanker drop on the #GlassFire above Davis Winery. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/kentphotos) September 27, 2020 New wildfires have exploded in Northern California over the weekend. This historic wildfire season isn't close to being over. I'll say it again: evacuate immediately if you're ordered to do so. Listen to the local officials. pic.twitter.com/OcGDqb3sTm— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 28, 2020 GLASS FIRE: Wildfires in Northern California have prompted evacuation orders for 80,000 people, as 8,500 structures are under threat across the region. Firefighters are now working to defend the 177,000 residents of Santa Rosa, Calif., from the flames. https://t.co/Ke1ahYgHST pic.twitter.com/zHhtdtfgcM— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 29, 2020 Glass Fire: Never wait til the last second to evacuate. This video is from Deputy Matt Macomber, one of several deputies currently evacuating parts of Napa County. pic.twitter.com/YQXFirJ0aV— Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020