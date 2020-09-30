Viral Video Watch: A flurry of new births, from fluffy pandas to pangolins, at Taipei zoo in Taiwan A heartening montage. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Baby boom at Taipei Zoo lightens pandemic bluesTaiwan's largest zoo has celebrated a flurry of births in recent months -- including pandas and pangolins -- in a welcome boost during a visitor slump due to the #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Q9PLQbfuQ5— AFP news agency (@AFP) September 30, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Lockdown birth Read Comments Print