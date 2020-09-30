Watch: ‘In Yogi’s UP, cars can overturn any time’, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya
Vijayvargiya’s statement came in the context of the arrest of four upper-caste men after raping and causing the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman.
Addressing the media on the Hathras gangrape, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh, “cars can overturn any time”.
“The accused have been arrested, and the case has been sent to a fast-track court. Yogi ji is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, I know cars can overturn any time there,” Vijayvargiya said.
The politician was possibly referring to the July 2020 incident when gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh police after a vehicle transporting him from Madhya Pradesh was overturned.
The police claimed that the gangster took advantage of the confusion to snatch a pistol from a policeman in a bid to escape. He was killed in the firing that followed, the police had said.