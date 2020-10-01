Around the Web ‘We were not even able to provide an AIIMS bed’: Lawyer questions Hathras victim’s medical treatment ‘She was in hospital for fourteen days’: Lawyer Kiruba Munusamy to Rajdeep Sardesai. Scroll Staff An hour ago #HathrasHorror | SC advocate Kiruba Munusamy questions the government for not shifting the #Hathras victim to Delhi earlier for proper medical treatment.#NewsUnlocked with @sardesairajdeepLIVE https://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/8tXCrwskX6— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 30, 2020 ReadHathras gangrape: Section 144 imposed, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi likely to visit woman’s family Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hathras Media rape Read Comments Print