Watch: 13 videos that show how events in the Hathras gangrape unfolded after the victim was cremated
Four upper-caste men raped and brutally assaulted a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29.
A Dalit woman died in New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 while receiving treatment after four upper-caste men raped and brutally assaulted her in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on September 14. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and protests. These videos show how events unfolded after the victim’s corpse was forcibly cremated by police officers, against the wishes of the family.
