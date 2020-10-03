Viral Video Watch: How Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was lit up to mark Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 A spectacular tribute. Scroll Staff 9 minutes ago “Be the change that you wish to see in the world”- Immortal words spoken by #MahatmaGandhi, the father of the entire nation of India. #BurjKhalifa lights up with an LED show to honour his journey and to celebrate his 151st birthday. pic.twitter.com/AAgcDztrb8— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Burj Khalifa Gandhi Jayanti Read Comments Print