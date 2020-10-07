Around the Web Watch: Close-ups suggest Donald Trump seemed breathless during photo shoot at White House The US President returned to the White House after three days in hospital. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Trump appears to be wincing in pain while he breathes pic.twitter.com/YKhGhu0VN0— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020 ReadCoronavirus: Donald Trump returns to White House, removes mask immediately Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Donald Trump United States Covid-19 Print