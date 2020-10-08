Play

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng’s character Uncle Roger has finally approved a version of egg fried rice created by a British chef, who happens to be none other than Gordon Ramsay.

Videos of Uncle Roger reviewing a series of chefs and vloggers making egg fried rice have become a popular segment on his YouTube channel. More often than not, Uncle Roger is deeply unimpressed by the recipes that he reviews.

Ramsay’s knowledge of Asian ingredients, however, received praises from Uncle Roger.

Kuala Lumpur-born Nigel Ng – aka Uncle Roger – worked as a data scientist before becoming a full-time comedian, The Sun Daily reported. He has appeared on Comedy Central’s Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central and Roast Battle.