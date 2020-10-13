Around the Web Watch: Indian-origin contestant, 13, whips up lamb mughlai and more on Junior MasterChef Australia Dev cooked lamb mughlai curry, saffron rice, smoked chicken kebabs and an array of accompaniments that left the judges impressed. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago View this post on Instagram Nothing like a family dinner 🧡 #JrMasterChefAU A post shared by Junior MasterChef (@jrmasterchefau) on Oct 11, 2020 at 3:08am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Masterchef Cooking teenager Read Comments Print