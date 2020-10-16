Viral Video Caught on camera: Here’s a slow-motion video of a raven doing a stunning mid-air-flip Have you seen a bird perform casual aerobatics before? Scroll Staff An hour ago This is something I've been wanting to capture for a while now. A Raven, doing it's mid-air flip - in slow motion! @Natures_Voice @NatureUK @wildlife_uk @Britnatureguide pic.twitter.com/C82KS0xHqp— Cameron Sharp (@teesdalebirder) October 14, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Birds Viral video Read Comments Print