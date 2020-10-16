Play

A woman narrowly averted injury when a dilapidated house collapsed next to her while she was walking on a road in Hyderabad’s Moghalpura area on Wednesday, The News Minute reported. The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Wednesday evening, the report added. “The building has been vacant for around two and a half year now,” Moghalpura Station House Officer A Ravi Kumar was quoted as saying. “The woman seen in the CCTV footage escaped unhurt.”