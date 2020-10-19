Viral Video Watch: British royals Kate Middleton, Prince William play Pictionary with Islamabad school students The activity was organised to celebrate one year of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal visit to Pakistan. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram 🎨 Pictionary with Pakistan 🇵🇰 • One year on from #RoyalVisitPakistan, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught up with teachers at Islamabad Model College for Girls to hear how the school’s activities have been impacted, before joining pupils in a game of Pictionary. A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 16, 2020 at 5:30am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan students Read Comments Print