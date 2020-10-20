Around the Web Watch: Cars buried in mud after floodwater recedes in Hyderabad At least 17 people have been killed in the floods in the city. Scroll Staff An hour ago This Video of Subhan Colony, Bandalaguda shows the #Hyderbadfloods fury. several cars, bikes completely buried in sand and slush after the floodwater receded. More heavy to very rainfall predicted in #AndhraPradesh and #Telangana. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/Li9wVy4ooF— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) October 19, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad Flood Read Comments Print