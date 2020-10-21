Viral Video Watch: International Sloth Day videos celebrated the sleepy, slow-moving mammal World Sloth Day is held every year on October 20th. Scroll Staff An hour ago If gratitude has a face. This man helps a #sloth in crossing the road. And look how sloth thanked him in this old video. On #InternationalSlothDay pic.twitter.com/Ybq8uu5deI— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 20, 2020 Slow down for a moment on #InternationalSlothDay pic.twitter.com/5N0kaQsbC3— National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 20, 2020 Wake up! It's #InternationalSlothDay https://t.co/lD91M8VgEA pic.twitter.com/Rg0kJdQIhs— National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 20, 2020 Meet Chocoanita. She was rescued by a kind citizen after being taken from her home and kept captive by local men.AIUNAU sanctuary looked after her and helped her recover. She was released back into the wild – which is exactly where she belongs. #InternationalSlothDay pic.twitter.com/794cnFaQM9— World Animal Protection US (@MoveTheWorldUS) October 20, 2020 Happy #InternationalSlothDay from your favorite two-toed sloth, Fezzik! pic.twitter.com/HGq8Mo2ypb— 🎃Boo at the Zoo Drive-Thru (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) October 20, 2020 Enjoying breakfast in bed is the best way to wake up! Happy #InternationalSlothDay *Sound on for Joyce’s adorable om noms. pic.twitter.com/ydKg2S1SvW— Indianapolis Z🎃🎃 (@IndianapolisZoo) October 20, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals viral video Read Comments Print