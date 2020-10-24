Around the Web Watch: Street food hawkers are thronging at protest sites in Thailand for quick sales ‘I go to every protest, I follow information on the news...and I quickly come here to reserve a space for my cart.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Thailand’s protests have boosted these food hawkers’ sales so much that they race to grab a prime spot at rallies even before demonstrators arrive pic.twitter.com/ae5ldrbhAh— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) October 23, 2020 ReadThailand issues emergency decree banning gatherings, arrests pro-democracy protestors Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Thailand food Read Comments Print