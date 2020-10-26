Play

Journalist Diego Demarco was robbed of his mobile phone in Buenos Aires, Argentina, just before he was about to start a live broadcast, The Daily Mail reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and was recorded on camera.

Locals ran after the robber and they managed to have Demarco’s phone returned to him.

“I am grateful that this has happened in this neighbourhood,” the journalist was quoted as saying. “Many neighbours came, reassuring me, apologising...they were the ones who looked for the phone and found it.”