Watch: Chaos ensues as police search locations connected with BJP leader in Siddipet, Telangana
Raghunandan Rao is the BJP candidate for the coming bye-election in the Dubbak constituency.
Revenue and police officials conducted searches at the residences of Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Raghunandan Rao and his relatives in Siddipet, Telangana on Monday which led to unrest in the area, Bangalore Mirror reported. Rao is the BJP candidate for the upcoming bye-election in the Dubbak constituency.
According to the police, Rs 18.67 lakh were recovered from the residence of Rao’s relative. The police also alleged that BJP workers snatched Rs 12 lakh of it and ran away, news agency ANI reported. Party workers reportedly created a ruckus, claiming that the searches were conducted without a warrant.