#WATCH Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police after he reached Siddipet where searches were conducted at locations related to BJP's Dubbak candidate Raghunandan Rao.



BJP workers allege police brought money in bag to plant at the location. (26.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/qUncdUAJzC — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Revenue and police officials conducted searches at the residences of Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Raghunandan Rao and his relatives in Siddipet, Telangana on Monday which led to unrest in the area, Bangalore Mirror reported. Rao is the BJP candidate for the upcoming bye-election in the Dubbak constituency.

According to the police, Rs 18.67 lakh were recovered from the residence of Rao’s relative. The police also alleged that BJP workers snatched Rs 12 lakh of it and ran away, news agency ANI reported. Party workers reportedly created a ruckus, claiming that the searches were conducted without a warrant.