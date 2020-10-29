This is so needed . Honesty not mere formality of praising by @nitin_gadkari



Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at officials at the virtual opening of the new National Highways Authority of India building in Dwarka, Gujarat on Monday, The News Minute reported. Gadkari was unhappy with the NHAI officials delaying projects.

“The decision to construct the building was taken in 2008,” he was reported to have said. “The tender was awarded in 2011 and the project worth Rs 200-250 crore has been completed today, after nine years. In the meanwhile, two governments and eight chairmen have changed. This project was delayed only due to indecision of officials.” Gadkari added that action should be taken against officials responsible for such delays.

