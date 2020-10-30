Around the Web Watch: Posters of French President Emmanuel Macron pasted on Mumbai street for cars to drive over Mumbai police removed the posters on Mohammad Ali Marg, which came after Macron’s comments on Islam following the Paris beheading. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Posters of French President #EmmanuelMacron were pasted on the road at #MuhammadAliRoad in south Mumbai on Thursday. Soon after getting the information, Pydhonie police reached the spot and removed all the posters. pic.twitter.com/pn97n3cQSl— TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 30, 2020 ReadParis beheading: India deplores ‘personal attacks’ by Pakistan, Turkey on Emmanuel Macron Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai France Islam Read Comments Print